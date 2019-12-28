Water bills to rise in the new year

ELKO – Many people make New Year’s resolutions to improve their health, social lives or save money. The City of Elko’s resolutions for 2020 include ones for 5 percent hikes in water rates beginning Jan. 1 and going up again the first of 2021 and the first of 2022.
“The first bill for January won’t go out until February,” said Elko City Clerk Kelly Wooldridge.
This is the first time since 2007 that water rates are increasing.
“Typically, water users will see a 5 percent increase, but then if they have a fire service line there will be a new fee,” Elko Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said on Dec. 27.
Along with two resolutions raising flat water rates and meter rates, a third Elko City Council resolution approves the new fee for fire protection service lines, basically for sprinkler systems and mainly for commercial and industrial customers.
Elko City Council approved the rate hikes after completion of a study by Farr West Engineering in September and adoption of business impact statements in November. The proposed water-rate increases didn’t show a direct and significant economic burden on businesses.
“We’ve been working on this for a while in different iterations,” Mayor Reece Keener said at the Dec. 10 council meeting.
Newer homes in Elko and those that switched to a meter service that have a 1-inch meter size will see the monthly base fee of $18.53 go up to $21.77, and the volume usage fee of $1.02 per 1,000 gallons go up to $1.095 on Jan. 1, according to the resolution.
“Most homes have a 1-inch meter, but a few can have a ¾-inch meter, depending on the water pressure at the meter,” Wilkinson said.
In the next two years, a home with a 1-inch meter will see the base fee at $22.85 and the volume fee at $1.15 per 1,000 gallons in 2021 and rates of $23.99 and $1.21 in 2022.
Homes and businesses built within the last roughly dozen years are required to have meters, but there are many older homes and businesses in the city that don’t have meters, Wilkinson said. They pay a flat fee for water use and consumption.
For flat water fees, the minimum monthly charge goes from $28.25 to $29.70 on Jan. 1, then to $31.68 in 2021 and to $33.66 in 2022.
The minimum charge is for a maximum of 66 fixture units, which are a method for measuring water usage. If the base calculated by fixture units is over the minimum, the rate goes from 42.81 cents per fixture unit to 45 cents in 2020 and up to 48 cents per fixture in 2021 and to 51 cents in 2022.
Although water bills gyrate up and down with the seasons, especially with lawn irrigation in the summer, the City of Elko website has examples of bills from 2012 that have the same water rates as now, before Jan. 1. They show the average water and sewer bill at a little more than $80. That includes $2.20 for street lighting and $1 for storm drains and sewage fees, which are higher for flat rates but offset by a meter base charge for meter users.
The new fire service fee that applies to industry and commercial places with sprinkler systems will be $5.38 per inch of diameter for a fire service line in 2020, $5.64 in 2021 and $5.92 in 2022. The monthly rate for a 4-inch line would be $21.52 in 2020, for example. A 10-inch line fee would be $53.80 per month.
Most new facilities have a 6-inch line, Wilkinson said. That would cost $32.28 per month.
Wooldridge told the council that the study by Farr West Engineering showed the new fire protection fee is “similar to what other cities and towns in Nevada have charged.”
According to Farr West’s study, Elko’s operating revenues from water user fees are essentially flat over the last seven years even with new construction, and one explanation is that multi-family customers pay significantly less for water service when they convert from residential flat rates to commercial metered service.
The study states that operating expenses have increased roughly 6 percent per year over the past six years “in line with other water utilities across the country and outpacing standard inflation benchmarks.”
Farr West projected an operating loss for the water services of $503,326 at the end of the current fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, without the increased rates.