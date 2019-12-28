Water bills to rise in the new year

Newer homes in Elko and those that switched to a meter service that have a 1-inch meter size will see the monthly base fee of $18.53 go up to $21.77, and the volume usage fee of $1.02 per 1,000 gallons go up to $1.095 on Jan. 1, according to the resolution.

“Most homes have a 1-inch meter, but a few can have a ¾-inch meter, depending on the water pressure at the meter,” Wilkinson said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the next two years, a home with a 1-inch meter will see the base fee at $22.85 and the volume fee at $1.15 per 1,000 gallons in 2021 and rates of $23.99 and $1.21 in 2022.

Homes and businesses built within the last roughly dozen years are required to have meters, but there are many older homes and businesses in the city that don’t have meters, Wilkinson said. They pay a flat fee for water use and consumption.

For flat water fees, the minimum monthly charge goes from $28.25 to $29.70 on Jan. 1, then to $31.68 in 2021 and to $33.66 in 2022.

The minimum charge is for a maximum of 66 fixture units, which are a method for measuring water usage. If the base calculated by fixture units is over the minimum, the rate goes from 42.81 cents per fixture unit to 45 cents in 2020 and up to 48 cents per fixture in 2021 and to 51 cents in 2022.