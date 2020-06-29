Water Canyon Recreation Area to reopen

WINNEMUCCA – With the lifting of public health and safety restrictions enacted by Nevada government officials, the Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office will restore access to the Canyon Recreation Area.

Effective June 30, the Water Canyon Recreation Area will reopen access for all uses including day use and overnight camping. The 130-acre site is approximately 3 miles east of Winnemucca, the BLM said in a statement Friday.

The BLM will continue to work with the Department of the Interior and follow CDC guidelines to ensure both public and employee spaces are safe and clean for all. All functions will continue to be monitored to ensure all visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19. BLM will take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.