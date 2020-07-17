Water concerns raised as county OKs Ruby Vista Ranch map

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have approved the proposed map for a new subdivision in the Spring Creek area that could open the door a development that has been in the works for about 14 years.

Commissioners unanimously approved a tentative map for Ruby Vista Ranch LLC on Wednesday, after a little more than two hours of deliberation about delaying the vote to acquire more information about water and infrastructure plans.

The subdivision has been in the planning stages since 2006, and would start with the first phase of 159 homes on 6,000-square-foot lots. The subdivision's 1,437 acres is located along Lamoille Highway across from Boyd-Kennedy Road.

Developer Ken Krater said the community could expand to as many as 4,000 homes within 25 years, and he is looking to begin construction next year with Bates Homes.

On June 18, the Elko County Planning Commission approved a tentative map to go before commissioners in a 3-2 vote.

Krater addressed several points, telling the Commissioners that Spring Creek residents would not pay for the development costs.