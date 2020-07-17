Water concerns raised as county OKs Ruby Vista Ranch map

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have approved the proposed map for a new subdivision in the Spring Creek area that could open the door a development that has been in the works for about 14 years.
Commissioners unanimously approved a tentative map for Ruby Vista Ranch LLC on Wednesday, after a little more than two hours of deliberation about delaying the vote to acquire more information about water and infrastructure plans.
The subdivision has been in the planning stages since 2006, and would start with the first phase of 159 homes on 6,000-square-foot lots. The subdivision's 1,437 acres is located along Lamoille Highway across from Boyd-Kennedy Road.
Developer Ken Krater said the community could expand to as many as 4,000 homes within 25 years, and he is looking to begin construction next year with Bates Homes.
On June 18, the Elko County Planning Commission approved a tentative map to go before commissioners in a 3-2 vote.
Krater addressed several points, telling the Commissioners that Spring Creek residents would not pay for the development costs.
"We are bringing brand new infrastructure to the table with the same rates that all the existing Spring Creek owners are paying," Krater said. "So it is not correct that Spring Creek will ultimately have to subsidize infrastructure in our project. It is the other way around. We will be helping subsidize needed infrastructure in existing Spring Creek because of the fact we are paying the same rates they do with brand new infrastructure."
A workshop to gather information and "understand some of these key questions" was suggested by Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager.
Bahr said she thought there were many "good things about the development, which would help the community." Still, she said some items need to be addressed for clarification, feedback and understanding.
"I would like some additional time to meet with Ken, and in reviewing a lot of these questions, answers are probably out there," she said. "If we could get some of that out, I think some of the issues would be resolved, and the public would feel a lot better about it."
Sustainable water and sewer service to 159 homes in Ruby Vista Ranch was a concern expressed by attorney Zach Gerber. He told Commissioners he is in favor of residential developments, but that there is a "utility crisis" with Great Basin Water Co., which services the association.
"Adding 4,000 additional homes to use the same utility company is going to create a utility catastrophe out there," Gerber said, noting GBWC's previous statements that the basin's water rights are currently over-allocated.
"There needs to be some serious planning going ahead with Great Basin Water Co.," he said.
A "small segment" of Ruby Vista Ranch comes under GBWC's jurisdiction, company president Wendy Barnett explained in a statement emailed to the Elko Daily Free Press.
"Most of Great Basin Water Co.'s current service territory mirrors the Spring Creek Association's service territory," Barnett said. "There is a small portion of ours outside of the SCA's service territory. The Ruby Vista Ranch development is not in our current service territory, except for a small segment. Additionally, the first proposed phase of Ruby Vista is completely outside of our service territory."
However, there are some steps for the development to follow, Barnett said.
"Ruby Vista will need to annex into GBWC's service territory through permission of the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. Furthermore, per the laws, regulations and policies of the State of Nevada, Ruby Vista must bring all the water rights and infrastructure necessary to serve. The PUCN's first concern, as is ours, is protecting service to current customers."
Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger said there was a need for expansion in Elko County due to population growth, giving their support to the project. However, Karr expressed doubts regarding Great Basin Water Co.
"I like your idea. I approve of what you're doing," Karr said, "but I have no faith whatsoever in that water company. But I will make a motion to approve the tentative map."
