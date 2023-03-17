Attention turned from Eureka County to Lincoln County on Thursday after the Echo Dam east of Pioche overflowed.

County commissioners advised residents in Dry Valley and Panaca to voluntarily evacuate after the surge late Wednesday night, according to a report in the Lincoln County Record. State parks were closed due to flooding concerns.

When the county put out a call for sandbags on Thursday morning, Eureka County responded with a pallet.

“The resource would have been coming from Carson City, however, we had it available here,” said Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts. “We loaded it in the back of one of our patrol trucks and away they went to Panaca to help that community, as they had a greater immediate need than we did.”

Meanwhile, the American Red Cross closed its evacuation center in Eureka on Thursday and opened centers at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Panaca and in Pioche.

According to Watts, the evacuation warning in Eureka remains in effect as more precipitation is expected to arrive beginning Sunday.

Work began Thursday on installing a temporary Hesco barrier to hold floodwaters and guide the flow away from structures.

“Today, we put out a message asking for our community member’s help and Wow! We are overwhelmed with responses and we truly can’t thank everyone enough,” Watts said.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Joe Lombardo directed the Nevada Department of Transportation to formally request assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program.

He also authorized the Lincoln County Commission “to compel mandatory evacuations on account of potential flooding that may occur should one or more of the dams in Lincoln County breach.”