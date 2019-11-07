Water rights workshop Nov. 20 in Elko
CARSON CITY -- The Nevada Division of Water Resources will host three public workshops to share information and gather input regarding proposed “conceptual revisions” to Nevada’s water rights laws and regulations.

Elko’s hearing is scheduled at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 in the Red Lion’s Humboldt conference room.

Topics to be discussed include an overview of new water rights regulations passed during the 2019 legislative session; proposed amendments to administrative hearing procedures; and establishing regulations for licensing Water Rights Surveyors.

For more information call 775-684-2861.

