ELKO – The third wettest September on record in Elko helped push the water year over 15 inches, but that still wasn’t enough to break the record set in 1983.
A total of 2.39 inches of rain fell in Elko this September, which is 419 percent above normal. Most of it fell on two days, breaking maximum daily rainfall records on the 19th and 28th.
The water year that ended Sept. 30 saw 15.62 inches of precipitation compared with an average amount of 9.91 inches. The wettest year ever on the record books delivered 18.34 inches of precipitation.
Elko also set a temperature record in September with a high of 97 degrees on the 1st. Overall, temperatures were half a degree above normal.
Two snowfall records were also broken when a trace fell on the 28th and 29th.
Seasonable weather is on tap for most of the coming week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday then drop to the upper 50s on Friday before rebounding into the 60s for the weekend.
Even warmer weather will arrive on Monday and Tuesday as highs climb into the mid 70s.
No precipitation is expected over the next seven days.
