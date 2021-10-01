Water year ends at 73% of normal

ELKO – Drought conditions aren’t looking any better as Northern Nevada begins a new water year.

“The 2021 water year has come to an end with all climate sites drier than the 30 year average 1990 to 2020,” stated the National Weather Service.

Elko received 7.32 inches of precipitation and was 2.67 inches drier than the 30 year average, Ely received 6.32 inches and was 3.08 inches drier, Eureka received 8.27 inches and was 0.84 inches drier, Tonopah received 2.46 inches and was 2.12 inches drier, and Winnemucca received 7.49 inches and was 0.73 inches drier.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This has worsened drought compared to this time last year,” the weather service said.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows most of Elko County in severe drought, and the eastern portion in extreme drought. Only a small part of northwestern Elko County is listed as moderate drought.

A wide swath across Southern Nevada and most of interior California and Utah are listed under exceptional drought, the highest category designation.

The water year runs from October 1 through September 30.

“Hydrologically, the year begins as soil moisture starts to recharge (autumn), includes the season of maximum runoff/groundwater recharge (spring), and concludes at the end of the season of maximum evapotranspiration/soil moisture utilization (summer),” the weather service stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0