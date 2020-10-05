Water year ends below two-thirds mark

ELKO – A dry, hot summer got even drier in September, ending the water year with only 64% percent of normal precipitation.

Conditions were similar throughout northern and central Nevada, according to the National Weather Service. “With little in the way of rainfall, September was drier than normal, which led to the deterioration of ongoing drought conditions area wide.”

Only .19 of an inch of rain was measured at Elko’s airport in September, ending the water year at 6.34 inches. The average amount of precipitation from October 1 to September 30 is 9.91 inches.

This September was also the seventh warmest on record, with an average temperature 4.1 degrees above normal.

The dismal report followed similar numbers throughout the summer months. Elko received only 27% of its typically scant summer precipitation in the months of June, July and August, according to the weather service. The average temperature was 2.6 degrees above normal.

Little change is expected this week, although there is a “slight” chance of precipitation this weekend. The biggest relief will come from cooler temperatures, which are expected to drop from the 80s this week to around 70 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday.