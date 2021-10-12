 Skip to main content
Water year off to good start
Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – Monday’s pre-winter snowfall, combined with last week’s heavy rains, is putting the water year off to a good start.

A record one-inch of snow fell in Elko on Monday containing .12 of an inch of water.

Elko has received three-quarters of inch of precipitation since Oct. 1. The normal mark is less than a quarter-inch.

Another slight chance of snow is forecast for Wednesday and Wednesday night. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected in Elko.

Elko’s low is forecast to drop to 18 degrees Tuesday night. Highs in the mid-40s will be replaced by the 50s on Friday and 60s this weekend.

