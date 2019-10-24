With decoys, deception is the name of the game. In waterfowling, the primary role of duck and goose decoys is to bob seductively up and down on the water or tilt and twist in the grain fields in order to entice any and all members of their kind to cup their wings, drop their feet, and touch down into the reassuring company of their synthetic peers.
When carried out successfully, decoying a flight of birds into your spread is one of the great thrills and accomplishments of waterfowl hunting. They are experiences to be cherished in the present and fondly called to mind long after age has relegated your shotgun to the rack and your creaking bones to the rocking chair.
Despite the fact that all our non-motorized decoys really have to do to earn their keep is to float around looking sexy, due to the conditions that they’re subjected to, a decoy’s life can be brutal. Systematic neglect and abuse on our part will absolutely make them much less appealing to our fine feathered friends over time.
In today’s column, I wanted to detail the simple, inexpensive procedure that I use to spruce up my dingy-looking dekes before the season openers. First, I retrieve my decoys from the outdoor shed where they’ve been languishing away since last winter and line them up on the lawn. Each is given a good old-fashioned soap and water scrubbing.
Once they’re thoroughly dried, I carefully turn each one over in my hands looking for physical damage, such as pellet holes or hairline cracks in the plastic. Holes and leaks can be easily repaired with clear or black silicone or J.B. Weld epoxy, which I prefer for its extreme durability.
If the paint job is in good shape overall, I give the entire decoy a gentle rubdown with fine steel wool. This will reveal any areas where the paint is fragile and likely to flake off during the season. Once removed, I wipe down the area with alcohol, refresh it with new paint, and it’s done.
Naturally, the procedure is more involved if the entire decoy needs to be refurbished. This time the entire bird is given the once-over with the steel wool followed up by the alcohol rubdown. Next I apply several ultra-thin base coats of Kylon MAXX COVER high performance spray paint. You don’t want to rush this part; to ensure proper adhesion be certain to allow sufficient drying time between each layer.
Conventional hand-applied decoy paint can be used to add plumage patterns or you can carefully mask off the areas and spray on the detailed colors with Krylon. If you take this route, be sure to use their "satin" formulations, which have the right amount of sheen to simulate the birds’ natural plumage.
Although I’ve been satisfied with my past painting upgrades, this year I’m pulling out all the stops. This summer I went online to Mack’s Prairie Wings and ordered Flambeau Outdoor’s Uvision Technology mallard paint kit. As the name suggests, the Flambeau paints contain an ultraviolet (UV) component.
“Why a UV component?” you may be asking yourself right now. Here’s the hype from Flambeau:” Unlike humans with our 3 different types of retinal cones that allow us to distinguish the 3 primary colors (red, blue, and green) from the visible light spectrum, waterfowl possess a 4th type of cone that gives them the ability to perceive ultraviolet light. With this UV recognition ability, experienced waterfowl can develop a ‘threat response’ and steer away from decoys lacking this tell-tale UV signature.”
Is this simply hype or genuine science? I’ll be performing some empirical side-by-side testing in the wetlands this season and I’ll let you know if this new wonder paint is really all that its "quaked up" to be.
Oh, and while you’re upgrading your decoys’ paint job, why not give their anchors and anchor lines the once over also? You’ll be glad that you did.
