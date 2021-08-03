‘We the people’ support red, white and blue

Elko Daily readers have a chance to show their support for firefighters, first responders, healthcare workers and law enforcement ahead of this year’s 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Every Saturday between now and Sept. 11 the Elko Daily will publish the names of those who want to show their support for the people who protect us every day: the red (firefighters and first responders), white (nurses and other healthcare workers) and blue (law enforcement).

To have your name or business name included, go to www.elkodaily.com/contests or send an email to advertising at elkodaily.com.

Names must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursdays to appear in that Saturday’s edition.

Watch for the updated list each week in our print edition and at elkodaily.com, and don’t miss the 20th anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 attacks in our Sept. 11 weekend edition.

