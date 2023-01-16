Weather advisory issued with more snow coming to Elko

ELKO – A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday in southern Elko County, all of Eureka and Lander counties, White Pine County and northern Nye County.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in the valleys and 6 to 12 inches in the mountains.

“Snow amounts across much of southeastern Elko county will be on the higher end of the snowfall ranges,” stated the National Weather Service advisory.

“Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning commute. Snow was causing adverse driving conditions on Interstate 80 in the Fernley area Monday morning.

For current road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

Another round of snow is forecast to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs in the Elko area will be in the mid-30s to start the week but drop to the mid-20s by the weekend.