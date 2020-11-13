Weather beginning to impact northeastern Nevada highways

ELKO – Hazardous driving conditions were being reported on some northeastern Nevada highways Friday afternoon as the first wave of a winter storm system moved into the region.

One crash was reported over the noon hour on Interstate 80 east of Wells, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting wintry driving conditions on I-80 between Wells and Oasis, U.S. 93 between Winecup and Jackpot; Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain; and the Tuscarora Highway.

Most of Elko County is under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulations of 2-6 inches are expected, along with winds gusting to 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult,” advised the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.”

