Weather delays schools for 2 hours

“Classes at all Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, and Wells schools will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will be delayed two hours,” stated the district.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other,” stated the school district.