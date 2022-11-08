 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather delays schools for 2 hours

Weather delays schools for 2 hours

A state highway department camera shows road conditions at Lamoille and Jiggs Highway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

A state highway department camera shows road conditions at Lamoille and Jiggs Highway as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8.

ELKO -- Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Elko County School District announced.

“Classes at all Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin, and Wells schools will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will be delayed two hours,” stated the district.

Freezing rain and snow fell overnight across northeastern Nevada.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other,” stated the school district.

