Weather Service boosts precip forecast for Elko area

ELKO – The National Weather Service has increased the amount of rain and snow expected this week in a special weather statement.

The forecast for Tuesday includes a 20% chance of afternoon rain increasing to a 60% chance of rain and snow Tuesday night and 70% Wednesday morning.

An inch or two of snow accumulation is possible in higher valleys and passes Tuesday night before it melts Wednesday.

“Precipitation starts as rain for the valleys and snow in the mountains, but a changeover to all snow Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning is expected,” said the statement. “Due to recent warm weather, accumulation on roadways is unlikely and impacts should be minimal. However, use caution when driving as wet roads may create adverse driving conditions.”

The showers taper off Wednesday evening but Thursday and Friday also will see a 20% chance.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 50s, dropping to upper 40s on Wednesday.

Temperatures will rebound through the end of the week as dry weather returns for the weekend. The forecast for Sunday calls for a high of 70 under sunny skies.

