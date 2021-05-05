Weather Service: Elevated fire risk Thursday

ELKO – Warm temperatures, gusty winds, low humidity and a chance of thunderstorms – all three are expected Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a special weather statement on fire risk across all of northeastern Nevada.

“Gusty south to southwest winds ahead of an approaching low pressure system combined with critically low relative humidity will allow for elevated fire weather conditions to develop during the daytime on Thursday,” stated the notice. “Winds are expected to increase from the south and southwest Thursday afternoon reaching speeds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph.”

The highest winds are expected across Humboldt, Lander, northern Nye and White Pine counties.

In addition, a few showers and thunderstorms could develop across portions of eastern Humboldt county into northern Elko County although significant precipitation is not expected with this weather system.

Winds will subside Thursday night before increasing again from the northwest on Friday, although not as gusty as Thursday. A few showers are possible again in far northern Elko county Friday while dry conditions will persist across the remainder of Nevada.

The high in Elko is expected to be 86 degrees on Thursday, dropping to 74 on Friday and 64 on Saturday.

