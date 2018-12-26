ELKO -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Elko County, with 1-3 inches of snowfall expected in the valleys and 4-8 inches in the mountains.
The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 10 a.m. Thursday. It also applies to northern Eureka and Lander counties.
“Plan on snow-covered and slippery road conditions, especially on mountain passes and summits,” advised the weather service. “Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.”
