ELKO -- The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through 9 p.m. Thursday for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds.
The warning applies to western Elko County and portions of Humboldt, Lander and Eureka counties. Weather Service radar indicated strong thunderstorms over central Lander County late Wednesday afternoon.
“Isolated to scattered dry thunderstorms may start new fires and gusty winds associated with the storms may spread the fires quickly,” stated the weather service.
Dry, windy weather also increases the danger of human-caused fires.
The public is asked to be especially careful over the next few days with activities that could spark a fire.
