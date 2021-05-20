Weather turning nasty for weekend

ELKO – Chilly, windy, wet weather is making its way into northeastern Nevada, bringing rain and snow tonight through Sunday.

The Ruby Mountains could see several inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts were beginning to blast Elko during the noon hour Thursday. The chance of showers will increase throughout the day, with snow levels in Humboldt County dropping to 4,000 to 5,000 feet. Showers will expand tonight and temperatures will drop into the 30s for many valleys, with some of the coldest valleys dipping into the 20s.

“Sensitive plants and animals will likely need attention,” stated the weather service.

Periods of rain and snow will continue into the weekend, with most of the precipitation falling early Friday morning through Saturday morning.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At this time snow accumulation on roadways looks to be very isolated, with less than a half inch possible, and only on the highest summits, generally in the early morning hours Friday and Saturday,” stated a hazardous weather outlook.