Weather turning wet for weekend

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada’s hot, dry summer is turning wet this weekend, with thunderstorms expected from Friday into Monday.

Flash flooding is possible in southern Eureka and Lander counties, White Pine County and across all of southern Nevada.

“Rainfall amounts of an inch or more are possible, especially across central and eastern Nevada,” stated the National Weather Service.

Elko will see a 30% to 80% chance of storms Friday through Sunday. Gusty winds are possible Friday and Sunday. After reaching 90 on Friday, highs through Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s.

July temperatures have been above normal – some days as much as 10 degrees or more above normal – every day except one, July 19, when the high of 82 was one degree below normal. Highs climbed into the 100s on nine days in July.

June was also much warmer than normal, breaking the record for the hottest June ever. Temperatures were above normal on all but two days in June. Fourteen days saw highs that were 10 degrees or more above normal.

