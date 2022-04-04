Weather week ahead: 80 degrees on Friday?

ELKO – All of Elko County is under a wind advisory to begin the week, and southeastern Elko County could see gusts up to 65 mph under a high wind warning issued by the National Weather Service.

“High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages,” stated the warning. “Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles. North-south oriented roadways, including U.S. 93, will be impacted with strong crosswinds and will create hazardous driving conditions.”

Strong winds shifting from southwest to northwest are expected from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. Areas of blowing dust will be accompanied by a few valley rain/mountain snow showers.

Elko received less than one-third of its average precipitation amount in the first three months of 2022.

Temperatures will dip from the 60s Monday to the 50s on Tuesday, then back to the 60s on Wednesday and 70s by Thursday. The forecast high for Friday is 80 degrees.

The extended forecast calls for weekend temperatures to drop from the lower to mid-70s on Saturday to a more seasonable upper 50s on Sunday.

