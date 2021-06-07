Weather week ahead: A brief drop in temperatures

ELKO – Warm, dry, breezy weather continues into the work week but an approaching cold front will offer a brief cool spell on Thursday.

No red-flag fire warnings have been posted for Elko County but they are in effect Monday to the south, east and west. Winds in Elko will be 5-15 mph Monday and Tuesday before increasing to 20-30 mph Wednesday.

The front will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night.

Highs will gradually drop from the upper 80s on Monday to the lower 80s on Wednesday, then dive into the mid-60s on Thursday. The low Thursday night may drop into the 30s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 80s on Friday. The weekend forecast calls for highs near 90 under mostly clear skies.

