Weather week ahead: A shot of precipitation and wintry temperatures

ELKO – The mountains of Elko County could see some much-needed snowfall early this week.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain Monday afternoon, a 60% chance of rain and snow Monday night, and clearing on Tuesday.

“Most valleys are still expected to see an inch or less of snow with this system, with 1-3 inches in most mountains, though mountains in Elko County could see up to 6 inches by Tuesday afternoon,” forecasters said.

Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected in Elko.

It would be the first precipitation of the month, and the first measurable precipitation in more than three weeks.

After a solid start, Elko is now running less than two-tenths of an inch ahead of average for the water year that began Oct. 1.

Temperatures will plummet 20 degrees with a high on Monday of 61 and a high on Tuesday of 41. Highs are expected to rebound into the 50s by the weekend.

