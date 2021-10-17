Weather week ahead: Another rollercoaster in Elko area

ELKO – Another rollercoaster week of fall weather is coming to northeastern Nevada.
After a warmer than normal weekend, colder temperatures along with rain and snow are forecast to begin the week.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Snow is expected Monday before 11 a.m., followed by a rain and snow mix. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night’s low will drop into the mid-20s.
Clear skies and a warming trend will follow, with highs climbing back into the seasonable 60s.
The extended forecast calls for a chance of isolated showers Friday night and Saturday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.