 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weather week ahead: Another rollercoaster in Elko area
0 comments
alert top story

Weather week ahead: Another rollercoaster in Elko area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – Another rollercoaster week of fall weather is coming to northeastern Nevada.

After a warmer than normal weekend, colder temperatures along with rain and snow are forecast to begin the week.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Snow is expected Monday before 11 a.m., followed by a rain and snow mix. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night’s low will drop into the mid-20s.

Clear skies and a warming trend will follow, with highs climbing back into the seasonable 60s.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of isolated showers Friday night and Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillary, Chelsea Clinton arrive at Calif. hospital

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News