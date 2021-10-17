Weather week ahead: Another rollercoaster in Elko area

ELKO – Another rollercoaster week of fall weather is coming to northeastern Nevada.

After a warmer than normal weekend, colder temperatures along with rain and snow are forecast to begin the week.

Snow is expected Monday before 11 a.m., followed by a rain and snow mix. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday night’s low will drop into the mid-20s.

Clear skies and a warming trend will follow, with highs climbing back into the seasonable 60s.

The extended forecast calls for a chance of isolated showers Friday night and Saturday.

