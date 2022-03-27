Weather week ahead: Back to normal

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada returns to typical spring weather this week with cooler temperatures and two shots at precipitation.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 30% chance of showers on Monday and 50% on Tuesday, with snow levels above 6,500 feet.

“A swath of heavier rain and mountain snow is expected from northwest Nye county north-northeastward into northwestern Elko County” on Monday, forecasters said. Total precipitation will likely range from 0.10 to 0.25 inches through Tuesday, with lighter amounts across the eastern third of Nevada.

Temperatures in the Elko area are expected to climb into the mid-70s Sunday despite cloudy skies.

Elko fell one degree short of a record high on Saturday after smashing the record on Friday with a high of 77, which was six degrees warmer than the previous record set in 1960.

Ely, Eureka and Winnemucca set record highs on Friday and Saturday.

Average highs in late March are in the lower to mid-50s.

There is another chance of isolated rain and snow showers on Thursday.

Elko’s low temperatures are expected to stay above freezing this week until Thursday night.

