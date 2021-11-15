Weather week ahead: Cold front arrives Monday night

ELKO – A cold front will breeze into Elko County on Monday night, bringing a slight chance of rain and cooler temperatures.

The week begins highs more than 15 degrees above normal expected across northeastern Nevada. The temperature should reach 68 degrees in Elko. Sunday's high of 65 fell short of the 70-degree record.

Gusty west winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected in northern Elko County Monday evening into Tuesday morning ahead of the front. High profile vehicles traveling in north and south directions, including along State Route 225 and US Highway 93, should be prepared for crosswinds.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20% chance of rain Monday night in Elko, followed by highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday and mid-40s Wednesday. Lows could dip into the teens Tuesday night.

Another chance of rain and possibly snow showers arrives Thursday night into Friday as the afternoons warm back up into the 50s.

The weekend will bring mostly sunny skies but highs dropping back into the 40s.

