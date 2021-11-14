Weather week ahead: Cold front to end warm spell

ELKO – Temperatures are expected to climb 15 degrees above normal Sunday and Monday before cooling off through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service predicts a high of 68 on Monday.

Winds will begin increasing out of the southwest on Monday ahead of an approaching cold front that will drop high temperatures into the 50s on Tuesday and 40s on Wednesday.

Elko reached 62 degrees on Saturday, which was seven degrees below the record high.

The forecast calls for mostly dry weather this week. A slight chance of showers arrives Thursday, possibly mixed with snow Thursday night into Friday.

November precipitation is lagging but the water year is still far ahead of normal due to heavy October rainfall. Elko has already received a quarter of its average annual precipitation.

Precipitation since Jan. 1 is just slightly ahead of normal, at 8.47 inches.

