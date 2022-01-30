Weather week ahead: Dry spell continues

ELKO – January may end up with only one measurable precipitation event.

Elko received .11 of an inch on Jan. 21, and only a trace of precipitation on three other days in January.

That would leave a deficit of just over an inch compared with average for the month.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for another week of dry, mostly clear weather. Highs in the mid-40s will drop to the 30s midweek and then rebound into the 40s. Nights will be cold with lows in the teens or single digits most of the week.

Thanks to a wet October and December, Elko is still running ahead of normal for the water year. A total of 4.59 inches of precipitation have been measured since Oct. 1 compared with an average mark of 3.94 inches.

