Weather week ahead: From mild to spring-like

Weather week
NWS

ELKO – If you don’t like winter weather this is the winter for you.

Temperatures are expected to climb to 50 degrees Monday and reach 55 or higher by the end of the week as a clear, dry weather pattern persists under high pressure.

That means the high on Monday will be about 10 degrees above normal and then climbing to around 15 degrees above normal.

Lows will be around 20 degrees, which is near normal.

Temperatures so far this month have been running slightly above average, with warmer than normal days and cooler than normal nights.

The National Weather Service is predicting dry weather through the end of the week. Elko is still slightly above average for the water year with 4.59 inches of precipitation compared with a normal mark of 4.22, but the gap is shrinking with every snowless week.

Elko has received measurable precipitation on only one day (Jan. 21) out of the past five weeks.

