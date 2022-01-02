Weather week ahead: Getting warmer and wetter

ELKO – Below-zero temperatures will give way to much warmer weather as the first week of 2022 will bring another round of wintry weather.

Temperatures will be high enough that some of the precipitation could be in the form of rain. After a high around the freezing mark on Monday in Elko, the mercury will climb into the lower 40s Tuesday through the end of the week. Nighttime lows will only drop to around 32 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is calling for snow showers to return Monday night. Snow chances will increase from 40% on Tuesday to 60% Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow could turn to rain on Wednesday.

Northern Nevada is already off to a healthy start for the water year. The snow-water equivalent at the top of Lamoille Canyon was listed Sunday at 7 inches, which is 140% of average.

Upper Jack Creek was at only 3.7 inches, or 66% of average. The biggest gains were in Southern Nevada, where Rainbow Canyon in the Spring Mountains was at 10.9 inches, or 321% of average.

Most basins in Nevada were above average as the year began, with the exception of the Snake River at 89%. Seventy-six Creek had only 3.4 inches of snow water content, or 85% of average.

The Upper Humboldt River was listed at 107% of average, and the Lower Humboldt 139%.

Eastern Nevada measurements added up to 157% of average as of Sunday.

In western Nevada, Lake Tahoe, Truckee River, Carson River and Walker River were each above 200% of average.

