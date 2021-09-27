Weather week ahead: Gusty winds, temperature drop

ELKO – Gusty winds and low humidity could raise the risk of wildfires Monday afternoon in northeastern Nevada, under smoky skies and blowing dust.

Breezy to windy conditions and low relative humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions to portions of northern Lander/Eureka and Elko counties.

“Sustained southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible, especially across the higher terrain,” stated the National Weather Service forecast. “Some locally higher wind gusts of 35 mph are possible.”

Humidity will be at 10% or lower, and fuels across the area are either approaching or at critical levels.

“Be aware of burn bans in your area,” the weather service advised. “Also, please use caution when performing outdoor activities that could produce a spark near dry vegetation like yard work, target shooting, or campfires.”

The changing weather is due to a cold front moving in from the northwest, which is expected to drop high temperatures by 20 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Light precipitation is possible in some areas, along with isolated thunderstorms in White Pine County, forecasters said.

The extended forecast for Thursday through the end of the week calls for mostly clear skies over Elko and highs in the 70s.

