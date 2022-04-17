Weather week ahead: Heat up, rinse, cool down

ELKO – Pleasant Easter weather is rare in northeastern Nevada, but the National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny skies this Sunday.

The local forecast predicts highs in the mid-60s with light winds of 5-10 mph.

Like recent weeks, the nice weather will give way to another storm system as temperatures heat up Monday and gusty winds return. Tuesday will bring a 40% chance of rain showers and continued winds.

The extended forecast calls for another chance of showers Thursday and Friday followed by clear and cool weather for the weekend.

