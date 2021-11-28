Weather week ahead: High and dry

ELKO – Nevada’s water year is getting drier by the week.

After a big start in October with more than two and a quarter inches of precipitation, November is looking like it will end with a scant .15 of an inch.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for high pressure all week long, with highs well above normal – reaching 60 degrees some days this week. Highs at the end of November normally climb into the mid-40s in Elko.

The extended forecast calls for a slight chance of precipitation on Dec. 6.

