Weather week ahead: Hotter before cooler
Weather week ahead: Hotter before cooler

ELKO – The third week of August gets off to another hot start with high temperatures 5-10 degrees above normal through Tuesday, followed by a steep drop of nearly 20 degrees.

Elko could hit the 100 mark on Sunday and Monday. Highs reached 98 on Friday and Saturday, and have been in the 90s all but two days so far this month.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the lower 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to rebound to near-normal levels by next weekend, with highs around 90 degrees.

There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms Wednesday night through Thursday night.

August precipitation is running ahead of normal, thanks to heavy showers that fell on the first of the month. Total precipitation stands at .56 of an inch compared with a normal mark of .16 of an inch.

Elko is still running more than 2 inches below normal for the water year that began Oct. 1.

