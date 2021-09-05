Weather week ahead: Hotter before it gets cooler

ELKO – Elko could see more record heat this week before temperatures dip and a chance of thunderstorms returns.

The high on Labor Day is expected to reach 95 degrees, then climb to 96 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The last time it was that hot was mid-August, when the mercury topped 95 degrees for six days straight. Normal highs for the first week of September are in the mid-80s.

Isolated thunderstorms move in on Thursday and continue through next weekend. Highs are expected to drop to the upper 70s by Saturday.

