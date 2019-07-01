{{featured_button_text}}
Summer weather
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could see its first 90-degree temperatures of the summer today.

Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the work week, with the “coolest” being July 4 with highs in the mid-80s.

Temperatures will rebound and possibly enter the mid-90s this weekend.

Overall, temperatures have been very seasonable in recent weeks. There can be a huge variance in when the first 90-degree highs appear in Elko – ranging from May 17 as the earliest to Aug. 16 as the latest, according to the National Weather Service.

After an unusually wet winter and spring, northeastern Nevada returned to below-normal precipitation in June with a mere .01 of an inch recorded at Elko’s airport on June 1. That compares with an average mark of .65 of an inch.

Elko is still way ahead of the game for the water year, however. Just over 13 inches of precipitation have fallen since Oct. 1. The average by this time of year is 8.6 inches.

More dry weather is ahead. The forecast calls for sunny skies and no chance of precipitation in the coming week.

