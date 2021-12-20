Weather week ahead: Let it snow

ELKO – December is preparing to rack up a little more snowfall.

The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of snow in Elko from Wednesday through the Christmas weekend.

Snow showers could begin early Wednesday morning, with a 30% chance of precipitation Wednesday increasing to 70% on Thursday.

“Snow levels will be right around 4500 to about 5500 feet, so there is a possibility of mixed precipitation” forecasters said.

Only an inch or two of snow accumulation is expected in the valleys as northeastern Nevada’s highs will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

The extended forecast could bring a continued chance of snow showers through the end of the week with highs in the lower 30s.

Elko has officially received just over 7 inches of snow so far this month.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0