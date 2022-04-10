Weather week ahead: Like winter out there

ELKO – After tying the record high of 80 degrees on Friday, parts of Elko County are under a winter weather advisory to begin the week and all of the county is under a wind advisory.

Between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range could see 3-10 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult,” stated the National Weather Service. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The northern half of Elko County is under a similar advisory with snow above 6,000 feet and slightly less strong winds.

All of northeastern Nevada is under a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday. West winds will be 20-35 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” stated the weather service. “A few power outages are possible.”

Light snow showers and blowing snow are expected across the region.

Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to mid-50s, with 10-15 mph winds. The highs will drop into the upper 30s on Tuesday with lingering snow showers into Tuesday night.

Temperatures rebound to around 50 degrees through the end of the week along with a continued chance of snow showers.

