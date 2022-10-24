Weather week ahead: More rain, snow possible

ELKO – More rain and snow are in the forecast after a weekend storm sent temperatures crashing and delivered much needed moisture to northeastern Nevada.

Elko received a record 0.3 of an inch of snow on Saturday while Ely was blanketed in a record 3.8 inches.

Total precipitation in Elko on Saturday was .28 of an inch. It followed 34 days without a trace of rain or snow.

The forecast calls for a 50% chance of shower Monday night, a 30% chance of rain or snow Tuesday night, and a 40% chance of rain or snow Wednesday.

Highs in Elko will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s most of the week, possibly rising into the mid-50s by the weekend under clear skies.

Lows are expected to dip into the teens Wednesday and Thursday night.