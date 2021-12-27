Weather week ahead: More snow, and colder

ELKO -- Travel restrictions remained on some northeastern Nevada highways Monday morning as strong winds blew snow across roadways. Chains or snow tires were required on Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and on the Tuscarora and Secret Pass highways.

Wintry driving conditions were reported on portions of Interstate 80 from west of Winnemucca to the Utah line. The state highway department also reported adverse travel conditions on U.S. Highway 93 and on the Lamoille Highway.

The Nevada State Police reported a vehicle crash with injury on the Eureka Highway at about 7:15 a.m. Monday but did not say if it was weather-related.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Elko area through 4 p.m. Monday with up to 4 inches of snow expected to fall in the valleys and up to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds will continue to be a problem, gusting to 45 mph.

“Winds will be strong with this system, leading to significant blowing and drifting of snow,” the weather service stated. “Please use extra caution if traveling as roadways will become snow packed, especially area passes and summits.”

Road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

Temperatures in Elko tonight could drop below zero and highs on Tuesday will only reach 20 degrees.

Another chance of snow arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday night, and again on Thursday night into Friday.

The New Year’s Eve forecast calls for high temperatures to stay below freezing on Friday and drop to minus-3 on Friday night.

Highs will be in the upper teens on Saturday and lower 20s on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0