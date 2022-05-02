Weather week ahead: More wind and heating up

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is under yet another wind advisory Monday with gusts up to 60 mph expected in some places.

The Elko area could see gusts up to 45 mph and blowing dust from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., despite significant rainfall over the weekend.

Elko received .22 of an inch of precipitation on Sunday, bringing the total for the water year to 6.48 inches. That’s still below the normal mark of 6.96.

The National Weather Service is calling for a slight chance of rain or snow showers beginning Monday evening and increasing through Tuesday morning.

The forecast highs for Elko are 70 degrees on Monday, 56 on Tuesday, then back to 71 under sunny skies on Wednesday. The mercury could top 80 degrees on Thursday.

More breezy and wet weather is predicted for Friday and throughout the coming weekend.

