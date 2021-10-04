Weather week ahead: rain and mountain snow

ELKO – After receiving less than an inch of rain over the summer, Elko could finally see some precipitation – including mountain snow – as the weather takes a turn this week.

A low pressure system is expected to bring a chance of showers beginning Wednesday and continuing into Saturday.

High temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s this weekend.

“This trough likely brings colder temperatures and the season’s first snowfall to mountainous terrain,” said a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service. “Valleys may see decent rainfall from this system as well.

“With these hazards dirt roads may become muddy, and anyone adventuring outside may need to adjust to colder conditions.”

