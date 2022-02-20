Weather week ahead: Return to winter

ELKO – Gusty winds on Sunday were preceding a cold front that will send temperatures 20 degrees lower in the week ahead.

“The warm and dry weather will end tonight and Monday as winter-like conditions return to northern and central Nevada,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service.

“A band of valley rain and mountain snow showers will push into northern Elko and Humboldt counties this afternoon and evening, spreading south and east overnight into Monday morning. As the colder air filters in behind the cold front, valley rain should switch over to snow tonight into Monday.”

The forecast for Elko calls for a 30% chance of rain late Sunday afternoon and evening, increasing to a 50% chance of rain or snow Sunday night into Monday.

The heaviest snow is forecast to fall across central Nevada Monday morning where up to 2 inches is expected in the valleys with higher amounts across Great Basin National Park, where 5-7 inches are possible along the highest ranges through Monday night.

The chance of snow showers will be continue through mid-week, but only light amounts are expected.

Highs that were running 10 degrees above normal on Saturday will be 10 degrees or more below normal by Wednesday.

The extended forecast calls for dry and sunny weather by the weekend with highs rebounding into the 40s.

