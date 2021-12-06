 Skip to main content
Weather week ahead: Snow and colder temperatures

Snow forecast
NWS

ELKO – A good chance of snow and much colder temperatures are headed to northeastern Nevada by the end of the week.

After a slight chance of snow Monday with highs in the 40s, another storm system is expected to arrive Wednesday through Thursday bringing an 80% chance of snow.

Highs will drop into the 30s on Thursday. The high on Friday is expected to remain below the freezing mark, and lows Friday night will be in the single digits.

Monday’s weather system will deliver little precipitation. Less than half an inch is forecast in the valleys. “Any light rain/sprinkles in the valleys will change to light snow,” the National Weather Service said.

Mostly dry conditions return Tuesday before a breezy cold front moves in Wednesday with widespread precipitation.

“The bulk of the precipitation looks to be Wednesday night and Thursday with greater totals anticipated across central Nevada,” said the weather service.

Dry weather resumes Friday and into the weekend with highs in the 30s.

