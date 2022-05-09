Weather week ahead: Snow and ice ahead of warming trend

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada woke up to more snow and subfreezing temperatures Monday, and more snow is in the forecast.

Icy road conditions were reported on Lamoille and Mountain City highways, as well as Emigrant Pass. One crash was reported on Interstate 80 just east of Elko around 5:30 a.m.

The forecast high for Monday is 20 degree below normal.

The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies and highs in the 40s followed by a 20% chance of snow Monday night into Tuesday. Isolated rain showers are predicted for Wednesday as highs climb back into the upper 50s.

Temperatures climb heading into the weekend. The forecast calls for sunny skies with Saturday’s highs in the mid-70s and Sunday reaching into the mid-80s.

