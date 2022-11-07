Weather week ahead: Snowy, cold after a stormy start

ELKO – After a stormy start to the weather this week – it gets worse.

The Elko area is under a winter weather advisory Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, followed by mid-winter temperatures in the latter half of the week.

Wind, rain, lightning and hail moved through northeastern Nevada Monday morning ahead of the snow. Elko has a 90% chance of snow beginning after 10 a.m. Monday, lowering to 80% overnight. Tuesday will bring a 70% chance of rain and snow, with accumulations on the valley floors possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.

As the snow fades out Wednesday night, the cold air moves in. The high on Thursday is only expected to reach the freezing mark, then drop to single digits Thursday night. The high for Veterans Day is forecast at 27 degrees.

The wintry temperatures are forecast to remain through the end of the week and into next week.