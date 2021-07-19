Weather week ahead: Stormy start

ELKO – The Elko area will see its greatest threat of thunderstorms on Monday.
There is a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms, mostly between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
A fire weather watch is in effect for Elko County and northern Lander and Eureka counties. A flash flood watch is in effect for White Pine and southern Eureka and Lander counties.
After making it to 99 on Sunday, Elko’s high is expected to reach 93 on Monday, dip to 93 on Tuesday then back to the mid to upper 90s through the end of the week.
Highs in Elko have been 96 or hotter every day for the past two weeks.
Elko’s precipitation so far for July is .11 of an inch. That’s about half of the average for this time of the month, .20.