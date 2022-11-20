 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weather week ahead: Warming trend begins

Thanksgiving forecast for Elko

ELKO – Temperatures could creep above the freezing mark in Elko on Sunday for the first time in nearly a week, and make it to 40 degrees by Thanksgiving.

High temperatures have mostly been below freezing for nearly the past two weeks following early November snowstorms. The high at Elko’s airport on Saturday was 29 degrees.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid-30s Sunday through Wednesday, around 40 degrees on Thursday and Friday, and mid-40s by next weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will keep things dry as the remaining snow melts, although winds of 15-25 mph and a few light snow showers are possible midweek.

Nighttime lows will increase from the single digits to the 20s.

