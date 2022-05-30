Weather week ahead: Warming trend follows chilly, wet weekend

ELKO -- Another cool day will bring afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 60s across northeastern Nevada, with lighter winds ranging from 10-15 mph out of the northwest.

Some rain and mountain snow showers will drop into Elko County from the north.

The Ruby Mountains received fresh snow over the weekend above 6,500 feet and a winter weather advisory continues in the northern half of the county. The Jarbidge area has a 90% chance of snow along with strong winds.

Elko’s high of 53 on Sunday was 22 degrees below normal.

Only .64 of an inch of precipitation has been measured this month at Elko’s airport, far below the normal mark of 1.15. The water year total since Oct. 1 is 6.90 inches, more than an inch below the average of 8.07 inches.

Dry and warmer weather begins to set in on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s, climbing to the mid to upper 70s on Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

