Weather week ahead: Will January see its first snow?

ELKO – Two weather systems moving through the western U.S. this week aren’t likely to change the dry weather pattern that has settled into northeastern Nevada this month.

“Gradually increasing high clouds are expected through Tuesday as a low pressure system moves into southern California today, shifting eastward into southern Nevada Tuesday,” stated National Weather Service forecasters. “However, the area will remain dry with light winds remaining in place.”

High pressure that has been dominating northern Nevada this month will break down Thursday as a low pressure system moves into the Pacific Northwest.

“Isolated snow showers in northern Elko County are possible Friday morning but continued dry conditions are likely elsewhere,” forecasters said. “Another dominant ridge will build quickly Saturday, keeping dry conditions in the region into early next week.”

Above seasonal high temperatures are expected through early next week ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s in northern Nevada and in the mid-40s to low 50s in central Nevada. Overnight lows will range from the teens to mid-20s.

Elko’s highs this week will be around 40 degrees, which is just a couple degrees above normal for mid-January.

Elko has received zero inches of snow this month and only a trace of precipitation. The last measurable snow fell on Dec. 30.

